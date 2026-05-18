A brand new week means brand new series and TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the Season 9 premiere of Rick and Morty, as well as a brand new adult cartoon from the creators of Big Mouth. Plus, catch a new supernatural mystery series from the Duffer Brothers.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

A newly divorced mom finds herself embroiled in a series of secrets, murders, and blackmail after witnessing a crime in Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

Where to watch Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: The comedy thriller premieres with two episodes on Apple TV on May 20, with subsequent episodes streaming weekly on Wednesdays.

Mating Season

A group of anthropomorphic woodland creatures navigate the universal desire to find a partner in this new, raunchy adult animated comedy series from the creators of Big Mouth.

Where to watch Mating Season: The animated comedy premieres on Netflix on May 22.

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In the City

This spinoff of Bravo’s Summer House trades the Hamptons for Manhattan as the reality TV cast transitions to everyday life in New York City, from career challenges to relationship drama.

Where to watch In the City: The reality TV spinoff premieres on Bravo at 9PM E.T. on May 19, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Rick and Morty (Season 9 Premiere)

Mad scientist Rick and his anxious grandson Morty embark on more inter-dimensional misadventures in the latest season of Rick and Morty.

Where to watch Rick and Morty: Season 9 of the hit animated comedy premieres on Adult Swim at 11PM E.T. on May 24.

The Boroughs

The Boroughs follows a group of misfits living in a retirement community in the desert, who band together to stop a supernatural threat.

Where to watch The Boroughs: The supernatural mystery series premieres on Netflix on May 21.

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