HBO’s latest Lanterns teaser offers a fan a glimpse of the upcoming DC superhero show based on the Green Lantern comics, and it looks like the series will take a more grounded, gritty approach.

The new teaser hints more at the tension between an aged and cynical Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler, and determined new recruit John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre, who believes he’s the better man to protect Earth. (Hal appears to prove him right by using his Power Ring to rustle up some counterfeit money at the bar. Erm, maybe John’s got a point?)

Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner also shows up following appearances in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, while Laura Linney’s addition to the cast is confirmed with a brief appearance in the clip.

Former Green Lantern Corps member-turned-supervillain Sinestro can also be briefly seen from behind in a prison cell as Hal confronts him.

Meanwhile, fear and fearlessness seem to play a big role in the upcoming series as characters in the teaser repeatedly ask, “Are you afraid?”

“I was raised fearless, and I’ll do this better than [Hal’s] ever done it before,” John tells Linney’s character in one scene.

“Then go and get it, John Stewart,” she responds.

Watch the new Lanterns teaser, below:

READ MORE: Damon Lindelof Clarifies Controversial Lanterns Comment

According to a logline from HBO, Lanterns follows two intergalactic defenders — John Stewart, played by Pierre, and famed Lantern Hal Jordan, played by Chandler — as they are drawn into a dark mystery while investigating a shocking murder in the American heartland.

The DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television series stars Chandler, Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Lanterns premieres on HBO and HBO on August 16.

Get our free mobile app