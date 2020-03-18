Rachel Matthews, who voiced the character of Honeymaren in Disney’s Frozen II, has spoken up on social media about her recent coronavirus diagnosis. The actress wrote a message on her Instagram story explaining her symptoms and addressing the reactions she has been receiving. “A lot of you have expressed being scared,” she wrote. “Please don’t be. It’s all going to be okay but it is important we act now and take this seriously.”

You might also recognize Matthews from Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day franchise and episodes of Looking for Alaska and Batwoman. The 26-year-old actress reported that she hasn’t gone to a hospital, but has self-quarantined at home as she recovers. She also warned against the use of ibuprofen when fighting off the respiratory illness, as she had a “horrible reaction” when she used it. However, she noted that the experience could vary depending on the person. So far, there is no concrete evidence linking ibuprofen use to worsened coronavirus symptoms.

Matthews’ announcement follows those of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, who have all tested positive for COVID-19. “There isn’t much to do other than rest, drink lots of water, take vitamins,” Matthews wrote on her Instagram story. “More than anything, it’s a waiting game.”