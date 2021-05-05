‘Red Sonja’ Movie Casts Hannah John-Kamen in Title Role

A new version of Red Sonja seems like it’s been in development forever. Articles about the project go back more than five years in our archive — although back then, the new Red Sonja was possibly going to be a television show, and possibly be directed by Bryan Singer. Eventually the project shifted from a TV series to a new film — the original Red Sonja movie came out in 1985 and starred Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger — and Singer was later dropped as director in favor of Transparent creator Joey Soloway.

Finally, it seems like the film might actually happen. Today, Soloway and producers Millennium Media announced they found their new Red Sonja: Hannah John-Kamen, who previously appeared in several episodes of Game of Thrones as Ornela and was Ghost in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. Here was Soloway’s comment on the news, via a press release:

Hannah is a very talented actress who we’ve been following for years and she IS Red Sonja. Her range, sensibilities and strength are all qualities we have been looking for and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey together.

The Red Sonja character is loosely based on a Robert E. Howard pulp creation. She was brought to Marvel Comics’ popular Conan the Barbarian comics in the 1930s by writer Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith and eventually became popular enough to get her own titles. In recent years, her adventures have been published by Dynamite Entertainment, even while the Conan license has moved to other publishers, including Marvel. Supposedly, this film is more closely aligned with the recent Dynamite comics.

Gallery — The Worst Movie Posters in History: