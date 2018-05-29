‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Plot to Capture Ghost in New TV Spot

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and I have a lot in common. Well, mostly one thing: we agree, lists are awesome. They help you stay organized, and as Scott Lang says, they’re your go-to when trying to do something right.

In the latest TV spot for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Rudd and Evangeline Lilly‘s superheroes plot to take down their new nemesis, Ghost, beginning with some list-making. Black Mirror regular Hannah John-Kamen plays the Marvel villain in the Peyton Reed sequel, a character whose consciousness is spliced with technology in the comics. We get to see a little more of her trippy-looking baddie here, plus some charming Rudd humor.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,”a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Hope van Dyne, Michael Douglas reprising his Hank Pym, Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, and Michael Peña, hits theaters July 6.