[Cue Barenaked Ladies] IT’S been…a minute since the last update on Ant-Man and the Wasp, but today’s casting news seems like a fairly significant development — if nothing else, Scott Lang’s next adventure is picking up a bit of steam with the addition of Black Mirror star Hannah John-Kamen. The actress has reportedly been cast in a “key role” for Marvel’s upcoming sequel, but given the history of that phrase in the MCU, it’s entirely possible that role is somewhat small (sorry).

Per Variety, Hannah John-Kamen is the first newcomer to join the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp, which features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña and Michael Douglas. Ant-Man director Peyton Reed is also back and helming the sequel from a screenplay by Rudd and Gabriel Ferrari.

John-Kamen’s part in Ant-Man and the Wasp remains secret for now, though she’s said to be playing a “key role.” Considering the lack of female villains in the MCU, I’m kind of hoping she’s not on Team Lang for this one. In addition to appearing in the “Playtest” episode of Black Mirror Season 3, John-Kamen is known for roles in Game of Thrones and the Hulu series Killjoys. She’s also set to appear opposite Tye Sheridan in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ready Player One.