‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ First Reviews Call It the Bloodiest Marvel Film Ever

The first reviews of Deadpool & Wolverine are here. And they are ... pretty positive.

It only took six years, and the acquisition of one major media conglomerate by another major media conglomerate to make a third Deadpool movie happen. This one is the first after the Disney-Fox merger, and thus the first that is officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s also the first in the franchise that’s a full-fledged team-up between Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. (X-Men Origins: Wolverine never happened, do you hear me? It never happened. THAT WHOLE TIMELINE IS PRUNED, YOU GOT IT???)

Anywho, Deadpool & Wolverine is finally opening in theaters this weekend, and critics just saw the movie in full for the first time tonight at its big premiere. So what did they think of Shawn Levy’s attempt to bring the Merc With a Mouth and the Mutant With Six Knives Growing Out of His Forearms into the MCU? (Still workshopping that second nickname btw.) By and large they say the film is as you would expect: A fun, Easter egg and cameo-filled good time (and love letter to the Fox X-Men movies) with strong buddy chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman. Several reviews also note that the movie is R-rated and quite gory; certainly the goriest Marvel movie to date. So, there’s that.

Now you should also keep in mind these are the first wave of tweet reviews; no matter the movie, these always tend to be a bit more positive (or way more positive) than the final (actual) reviews which are, y’know, contemplated and then written in a span of time longer than the wait on line for the bathroom on your way out of the movie theater.

That being said, below you’ll find a collection of the first reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine...

READ MORE: Grown Men Were “Literally Sobbing” At Hugh Jackman In Wolverine’s Costume

Good advice! Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters this Friday.

Get our free mobile app