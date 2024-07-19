Hugh Jackman spent almost 20 years making Wolverine and X-Men movies for Fox. In that time, he did a lot of things. He battled mutants. He made cameos. He traveled through time. He fought in multiple wars throughout history. He fought with a Deadpool with no mouth. He got shot in the head with an amnesia bullet that one time. It was a lot.

But he never did one of the most basic things that you would think any Wolverine would do. He never wore anything even close to Wolverine’s signature yellow and blue costume. The costume almost made a cameo in The Wolverine; the scene was even shot where he would spy the costume in a briefcase. But Jackman never put it on — until Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to Deadpool & Wolverine executive producer (via HeyUGuys), Jackman putting on that Wolverine costume for the first time was even a big deal for jaded and cynical Hollywood crew members. In an interview she described their reaction to Jackman in costume for the first time as “one of the craziest things,” and even drove grown men to tears.

As she described it...

It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting. To see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing, but Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, I mean, there were grown men, like, sobbing on set. So we knew it was a special, very special thing.

READ MORE: We Ate All Four Deadpool & Wolverine DiGiorno Pizzas

I can’t say I cried at the sight of Jackman in tiger stripes. But he looks good in the suit! It is frankly absurd that he made seven of these movies (plus cameos!) and he never wore it a single time. As good as the early X-Men movies could be at some times, they also were weird too — and their dogged refusal to put the characters in superhero costumes was definitely one of their weirdest elements. But I guess that’s what happens when the director of your superhero movie refuses to allow superhero comics on the set.

Deadpool & Wolverine finally opens in theaters next Friday, July 19. You can watch the full interview with Jacobson below.

Get our free mobile app