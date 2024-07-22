Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, appearing together in their superhero alter egos for the first time in the much anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, are two of Hollywood’s most prolific stars. It feels like an understatement to say they’re both very famous: If you’re reading this, you’ve probably seen many, if not all of each of their movies.

The funny thing is, their careers owe a lot to the Marvel superheroes they’ve been playing, Reynolds for the past eight years, Jackman for the past two and a half decades. Wolverine put Hugh Jackman on the map, and Reynolds has settled so comfortably into Deadpool that it’s difficult to imagine any other actor portraying the Merc with a Mouth. To see the two of them together is, for many fans, practically a dream come true.

So, in a bit of playful metatextual contrariness, we’ve decided to highlight the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman performances that aren’t Deadpool or Wolverine, for better and for worse. In this list, we count down the good, the bad, and the downright awful of Reynolds’ and Jackman’s careers, the movies that showcase the vast range of their talents — that is, their ability to be great in one thing, and turn around a few years later and be terrible in something else. For each, we’ve selected the three best and the two worst roles of their careers, staying far away from any Marvel superhero antics.

The Best and Worst Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Roles That Aren't Deadpool or Wolverine

