The parade of Deadpool & Wolverine cameos continues in the latest (and supposedly final) trailer for the film. The new ad features X-23, played by Dafne Keen, reprising her role from Logan. In that film, X-23 was a young female clone of Wolverine who a dying Logan protects from villainous forces.

The trailer also gives us a better look at Lady Deadpool, who also showed up in the last teaser. Plus, it gives us our best idea yet of Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) role in the film. As Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) explains, on his world, Wolverine is like the X-Man. But this particular Logan variant doesn’t have such an illustrious superhero career. But by helping Deadpool save his world, he might be able to redeem himself.

Watch the final Deadpool & Wolverine trailer below:

You can add X-23 to the list of already confirmed cameos and “surprise” guests in Deadpool & Wolverine. We already know that Aaron Stanford’s Pyro and Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth from the old Fox X-Men franchise will appear in the film, along with, of all people, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra from the Fox Daredevil film and its subsequent solo spinoff. And these are just the characters we know about right now. If those are the ones that they’ve teased or confirmed, one assumes there will be quite a few additional true surprises that are being saved for the film’s release.

“I know I turn everything into a joke, but I care,” says Deadpool in this trailer, and that is certainly an interesting final pitch: Oh yeah, Deadpool & Wolverine will be \ funny, and Reynolds and Jackman have lots of mismatched pair banter, but ultimately this is a superhero movie about feelings. Will it work? We’ll found out soon.

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters one week from today, on July 26. The wait is almost over.

