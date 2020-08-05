Ren and Stimpy Are Back, New Episodes Coming Soon

Beavis and Butt-Head isn’t the only classic ’90s cartoon coming to Comedy Central. The channel has also acquired the legendary Nickelodeon animated series Ren & Stimpy and will revive the show for a “reimagined” run.

The Ren & Stimpy Show wrapped on Nickelodeon almost 25 years ago, pushing the limits of what a kids show could get away with. Ren & Stimpy were eventually brought back in 2003 for the TV-MA Adult Party Cartoon series, but the Spike TV reboot was disastrous and was shut down after three episodes.

“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” said Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group. “Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”

“I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group.”

Along with reboots of Beavis and Butt-Head and Ren & Stimpy, Comedy Central has also announced it will run a spin-off of Daria. The character of Jodie Landon will have her own show, Jodie, starring Tracee Ellis Ross as the title character.