Drink In Nic Cage’s Dracula in the ‘Renfield’ Trailer

It always sounded like a great idea to cast Nicolas Cage as a crazy Count Dracula, and based on the trailer for Renfield, it seems like that idea might have paid off.

Cage’s Dracula isn’t the focal point of the film; as the title suggests, that would be Renfield himself, Dracula’s loyal assistant played by Nicholas Hoult. After decades of service, it seems that Renfield is getting tired of helping Dracula attend his his business of drinking people’s blood. And when Drac acts like Cage does in the trailer below, can you even blame him? I mean, it must suck working for this guy.

(Sorry. I’m sorry. I tried really hard not to do any vampire puns. But I was weak.)

The film also stars Awkwafina, as an ordinary woman who makes a connection with Renfield and seems to put him on a path to standing up for himself, finally, against his vampire master. And Renfield was directed by Chris McKay, whose previous work includes The LEGO Batman Movie and The Tomorrow War.

Watch the final Renfield trailer below:

READ MORE: Nicolas Cage Reveals Face/Off 2 Details

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Renfield is scheduled to open in theaters on April 14.

Get our free mobile app