What’s better: Star Wars or The Avengers? Each has their partisans, and they love to debate the superior franchise. But the eternal battle between the galaxy far, far away and the Marvel Cinematic Universe had an interesting skirmish this week, thanks to Rotten Tomatoes. They’re currently doing a “Summer Movie Showdown” bracket trying to determine the greatest blockbuster ever. As the tournament progressed, Avengers: Endgame got matched up against Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The results were ... surprising.

Avengers: Endgame might have grossed more money in theaters. It might have earned better reviews from critics. But the fans voting in the poll overwhelmingly chose Revenge of the Sith. Rotten Tomatoes’ post suggests there was some ballot box stuffing involved...

Well, we’re not exactly sure what happened (*cough* Reddit *cough*), but the biggest box office moneymaker of all time, Avengers: Endgame, was soundly defeated by Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. No, scratch that — Endgame was absolutely demolished by RotS, by a margin of 81% to 19% of the vote, with almost 550,000 votes cast in that match-up alone.

Even if Reddit did get out the vote for Revenge of the Sith, that speaks to the passion of those fans for the final Star Wars prequel (or maybe their passion for ensuring a Star Wars movie wins this contest instead of a Marvel movie.) Either way, 550,000 votes cast and a margin of almost 60 percent of the votes are both eye-popping stats for a time-wasting movie bracket. The Force is strong with those Star Wars fans. Or at least they know how to rally their numbers on Reddit. Either way, now Revenge of the Sith now faces off with The Dark Knight Rises in the Elite 8 round. Let’s see how that turns out for them.