After almost three years, the second season of Ahsoka is finally headed to Disney+. Series star Rosario Dawson got to announce the news herself at Disney’s upfront presentation this week. The show will return to streaming on “early 2027.”

“This season, the battles are bigger and the stakes are higher,” she added.

The first season of Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as the live-action version of the Jedi who previously appeared primarily as an animated character on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, debuted on Disney+ in August of 2023, running for eight weekly episodes. That’s a long time to keep a cliffhanger dangling.

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Spinning out of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka saw the character reunite with several of her Rebels co-stars in live-action form, and prepare for a major battle with the evil Admiral Thrawn.

The show also starred Mary Eliabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizo, Ivanna Sakhno, and the late Ray Stevenson as former Jedi Baylan Skoll. (Rory McCann will replace Stevenson in the role for Season 2.)

Also returning to the show, after a guest appearance in Season 1, is Hayden Christensen as the young (less young now I guess) Anakin Skywalker. In The Clone Wars television series, Ahsoka Tano served as Anakin’s Padawan apprentice, although she later left the Jedi Order.

We’ll see if the events of The Mandalorian and Grogu movie sets up or leads into Ahsoka Season 2 in some way (what are the odds of a Thrawn post-credits appearance?) when the film debuts in theaters later this month.

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