Just who killed the Punisher’s family and why? Through various seasons of Daredevil, The Punisher, and now The Punisher: One Last Kill special on Disney+, Marvel has blamed a variety of culprits for the brutal crime that launched Frank Castle’s one-man war on crime.

Was it the mob? Was it a rogue FBI agent? Was it a hit gone wrong that was meant to kill Frank because of what he witnessed as a Marine? Who knows — but in our new video all about One Last Kill, we’ll give you the full backstory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Punisher (as contradictory as it sometimes may be) and we’ll point out all the hidden Marvel references, callbacks to those earlier Daredevil and Punisher TV shows, and the Easter eggs you might have missed.

Check out our full Punisher: One Last Kill breakdown video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video about all the Easter eggs in The Punisher: One Last Kill, check out more of our videos below, including one on the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and what it means for the MCU’s future, one on the one scene that makes Avengers: Endgame work, and one on the Endgame alternate ending and what it means for Doctor Doom and Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Punisher: One Last Kill is now streaming on Disney+, along with all of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

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