Robert Pattinson transforms into Dateline NBC’s Chris Hansen in the official first trailer for A24’s Primetime, in theaters later this year.

The official first trailer for Primetime promises a dramatic, intense biographical thriller about one of television’s most infamous programs, Dateline NBC’s To Catch a Predator, as it features scenes of tense undercover sting operations, behind-the-scenes production drama, and Pattinson as Hansen as he teeters between journalism and vigilantism.

It’s inspired casting, too. Pattinson, who’s already having one hell of a year with The Odyssey, The Drama, and Dune: Part Three, captures Hansen’s complex persona and sounds exactly like the iconic TV host as he delivers familiar lines like, “You see how this looks, right?”

Watch the Primetime trailer, below:

READ MORE: The Odyssey Review: Nolan’s Journey Back to Ancient Myth

According to an official logline for the film:

In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history.

Primetime appears to lean darker and more psychological than a traditional biopic. It also appears to include the infamous and controversial four-day, multi-sting operation in Texas in 2006, when a suspect died via suicide inside his home when Hansen’s camera crew and law enforcement approached him as part of an investigation for To Catch a Predator.

The upcoming drama-thriller from A24 also stars Phoebe Bridgers, Merritt Wever, Anna Faris, and Skyler Gisondo.

To Catch a Predator aired on NBC between 2004 and 2007. The show followed Hansen as he confronted, via various hidden-camera sting operations, adult men accused of attempting to meet minors for sex. The operations typically featured a decoy minor played by an adult.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, Primetime releases in theaters on September 25, 2026.

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