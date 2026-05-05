Anthony Bourdain documented his own life extensively; in books, in television shows like No Reservations and Parts Unknown, and in interviews. What more is there left to say about him that he didn’t already say?

The new Bourdain biopic, Tony, decided to eschew the typical biopic formula, and focus instead on a much less-documented summer in Bourdain’s life when he was a directionless 19-year-old living in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where he first discovered his love of food and cooking. Bourdain is played by Dominic Sessa, best known for his breakout role in the 2023 Alexander Payne comedy The Holdovers.

You can watch the Tony trailer below and decide for yourself how well he captured Bourdain’s essence:

READ MORE: Surprising Pairs of Movies Released on the Same Day

The film is directed by Matt Johnson, who was just seen in (and directed) the hilarious and audacious Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie. Tony looks ... absolutely nothing like that film.

But Johnson previously also directed BlackBerry, a wry biopic about the guys who invented the BlackBerry smartphone. And that was fantastic. Tony looks a lot more like that movie. I loved BlackBerry, so I am very optimistic about this new film’s chances to not be an enormous embarrassment for all parties involved.

Here is Tony’s official synopsis:

A 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain travels to Provincetown and stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that will shape the course of his life.

Bourdain’s estate also released a statement saying they are supporting the movie because...

...it doesn’t attempt to summarize a life. Guided by the vision of director Matt Johnson, the film depicts one transformative summer in 1975 in Provincetown, Massachusetts. It is an interpretation as that part of Tony’s life will always remain somewhat unknown. We appreciate the portrayal of Tony’s complexity, his intellectual appetite and his conviction -- qualities that eventually took him around the globe and endeared him to so many. We hope this film serves as a reminder that every journey has a start, and that audiences see the beginnings of the man who taught us how to be better explorers on our own paths.

Tony is scheduled to open in theaters in August.

Get our free mobile app