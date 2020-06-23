Porn Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Sexual Assault

Few names in history are more synonymous with the adult film industry than Ron Jeremy, who has been one of the most famous porn stars — and certainly the most famous male porn star — for decades. At one point, he was ranked the #1 porn star in history by Adult Video News; in 2009, the industry’s trade association, Free Speech Coalition, gave him their “Positive Image Award.”

But in recent years, Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. There’s an entire “Sexual Assault Allegations” subsection on his Wikipedia page. At least one adult film convention banned him from attending because of the allegations. And today, according to the Los Angeles Times, Jeremy was charged in Los Angeles with assaulting four different women over a period of several years.

More on the charges, via the Times:

Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was charged with three counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Prosecutors allege Jeremy attacked one woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014. The other three attacks happened at a West Hollywood bar in 2017 and 2019.

The District Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles considered another charge based on an incident that occurred in 2016 but declined to pursue that case “due to insufficient evidence.” Jeremy will be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in L.A.; if Jeremy is convicted, he could go to prison for up to 90 years.