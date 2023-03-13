There were a few pretty strong contenders for Best Song during the Oscars, but none of them could hold a candle to RRR’s 'Naatu Naatu'. We can't necessarily say it was a shocking win, but it's not the kind of thing you usually hear at the Oscars. Tons of people probably expected Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick to take home the statue, but that wasn't the case.

Other tracks that were up for Oscar consideration were “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, performed by Sofia Carson. There was also “This Is Our Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, performed by David Byrne and Stephanie Hsu. The fact that Rihanna’s emotional performance of “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn’t win is also sure to have broken some hearts. Either way, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava absolutely killed Naatu in the film and on stage at the ceremony. You can watch their energetic performance below:

The awards were accepted by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose, the composer and lyricist behind the song, respectively. During the acceptance speech, Keeravaani said:

“Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to the Carpenters, and now here I am at the Oscars.” He begins singing: “There was only one wish on my mind. So was Rajamouli and my family. 'RRR' has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.” He then thanked everyone for making RRR‘s Oscar win possible.

