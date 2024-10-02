A Live-Action ‘Rugrats’ Movie (With CGI Babies) Is in the Works

One of Nickelodeon’s signature shows is becoming a movie (again).

Rugrats, one of the animated series that defined Nickelodeon in the 1990s is set to be turned into a hybrid live-action and CGI movie. According to Variety, in the new movie “Tommy Pickles and his pals Chuckie Finster and Phil and Lil DeVille will be animated in the movie, which is set in the real world à la Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Real people giving birth to CGI babies? Dogs and cats, living together, mass hysteria!

This will not be Rugrats’ first trip to the big screen. In 1998, Paramount release a 2D animated The Rugrats Movie; after it was a hit, they made Rugrats in Paris in 2000. In 2003, they made a crossover movie with The Wild Thornberrys TV show, Rugrats Go Wild.

The original Rugrats series ran for 9 seasons and 172 episodes. Nickelodeon revived the show in a CGI animated format in 2021. Two seasons and 46 episodes of this Rugrats have been produced.

The new Rugrats movie is to be directed by Jason Moore, whose previous efforts include Pitch Perfect and the recent Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.

Although Nickelodeon is still known primarily as a TV channel, they have released a lot of other movies through the years. Earlier this summer they debuted Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, the fourth in a series of SpongeBob SquarePants films. Through the years they’ve also made film versions of PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora the Explorer, The Last Airbenders (alas), Hey Arnold!, and more.

This is all fine. But when are we getting a gritty Rocko’s Modern Life movie with eerily lifelike CGI wallaby? That’s what the people really want.