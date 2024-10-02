SpongeBob’s Krabby Patty Is Now Real, And Coming to Wendy’s

SpongeBob SquarePants has been an institution on Nickelodeon for 25 years now. But in all that time, its famous “Krabby Patty” has only existed within the show’s fictional universe, where it is the signature item at the Krusty Krab restaurant.

Now, at last, SpongeBob fans will get to try a Krabby Patty for themselves. Wendy’s announced today that in honor of the animated series’ 25th anniversary, it will be offering its own version of the Krabby Patty for a limited time.

The press release claims “fans have eagerly speculated and imagined how this iconic patty might taste, and Wendy's is bringing its Krabby Patty Kollab Burger to land for a limited time, best paired with a first-of-its-kind Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty.”

Here is how Wendy’s describe both of these items.

Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty: Wendy's Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is the iconic Vanilla Frosty fans know and love with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl** – a first-of-its-kind Frosty flavor innovation.

Wendy's Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is the iconic Vanilla Frosty fans know and love with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl** – a first-of-its-kind Frosty flavor innovation. Krabby Patty Kollab Burger: Wendy's take on a Krabby Patty features a quarter pound of Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef,*** two slices of melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce on a toasted premium bun.

Wendy’s Wendy’s loading...

READ MORE: Burger King Unveils Purple Addams Family Whopper

At least the Frosty isn’t crab flavored.

If you read ScreenCrush regularly, you know I do my best to try to keep up with any and all foods inspired by movies and TV shows. This is getting to be more and more difficult — because it seems like these collaborations (excuse me, these “kollabs”) keep happening with more and more frequency.

Burger King just announced they were doing a whole menu of items around The Addams Family, including a Whopper with a purple bun. Just a few weeks ago I went to Denny’s and ate an entire menu of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice food. No wonder my doctor told me my cholesterol levels will be studied by future scientists for centuries to come.

Anyway, that’s my problem, not your problem. If you want to try a Krabby Patty, Wendy’s SpongeBob menu will be available starting on October 8. You can find more information at the Krabby Patty Kollab website.

Get our free mobile app