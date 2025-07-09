SpongeBob Is Back in the ‘Search For SquarePants’ Trailer

SpongeBob is, self-evidently, a sponge. He cannot be killed. He will go on forever.

I mean, clearly. He’s already been on television for 15 seasons across more than 25 years years. He’s been merchandised endlessly. He’s had two spinoff movies on Netflix, and he’s about to get his fourth full-fledged big-screen feature, The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants. (Okay, so the third Spongebob movie went to streaming on Paramount+, but that was because of Covid.) This latest movie is pretty much like the others, only with 1000 percent more pirate jokes.

Watch the SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants trailer below:

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

Paramount Paramount loading...

I gotta be honest, not sure I would feel particularly confident on a boat with a sail like that. There’s some real poop cruise potential on a SpongeBob sail ship.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants is set to open in theaters on December 19, 2025.

