In what will definitely be one of the wildest rumors you hear all week, Woody Harrelson might be playing the villainous Carnage in Sony’s Venom movie. Tom Hardy is playing the titular anti-hero (and Spider-Man’s most popular foe) in the upcoming sorta-kinda-spinoff, which may or may not feature a cameo appearance by Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. (If it does, he’d definitely be appearing as Parker, not Spidey, due to Sony’s deal with Marvel.)

The rumor comes from Bleeding Cool, which claims that Harrelson is playing the role of Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, in Venom. Like Eddie Brock and, at one point, Peter Parker, Kasady bonded with the mysterious alien symbiote — which amplifies the traits of its host. In the comics, Kasady was a serial killer who escaped from prison, making his transformation particularly gnarly.

Harrelson would certainly be a…choice…for the role of Carnage. It’s not exactly easy to picture him playing such a heightened comic-book-based villain. On the other hand, Harrelson playing a guy named Cletus is certainly more plausible.

Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) directed Venom, which — as he previously revealed — takes some inspiration from the Planet of the Symbiotes and Lethal Protector comic-book arcs. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Reid Scott and Scott Haze, and is slated for an October 5 release.

