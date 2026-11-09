Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. Last week, Brand was found guilty of four criminal acts, following a trial in London that lasted four weeks.

According to London’s Metropolitan Police, Brand “will be on the sex offenders’ register for life. Last week, a jury at the same court found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial.”

One of Brand’s victims said in a statement “I am eternally grateful to the police and prosecution team for their support and for allowing my voice to be heard. I finally feel believed.”

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Brand, once one of the most popular comedians in England and then a film star around the world in projects like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek, cultivated a comic persona as a wild (and often controversial) provocateur. In recent years, he had reinvented himself as a conservative YouTuber and podcaster.

In 2023, Channel 4 aired the documentary Russell Brand: In Plain Sight detailing allegations of Brand’s mistreatment of women. The police launched an investigation shortly thereafter, which eventually led to this trial and conviction.

“Brand's offending,” per the Metropolitan Police, “was between 2004 and 2009 and included one rape and three sexual assaults committed against four women. The offences took place in different locations, including a radio station, the set of a DVD recording and Brand's home address.”

Brand had insisted on his innocence throughout the trial. Now he is going to prison. And according to The Independent, police are still investigating further allegations against the actor.