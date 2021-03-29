In another decade, Gladiator-era Russell Crowe would have made an outstanding Thor. We’re obviously a few years removed from Crowe’s leading man days, but he’s still joining the cast of the latest Thor in an undisclosed role.

After reports that Crowe had been spotted in and around the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently shooting in Australia, Deadline now confirms that Crowe is indeed in the film. They add:

Crowe’s role is being kept under wraps and the hope was to surprise fans with this fun cameo when the film was released, but following recent photos of Crowe hanging out with the cast all over Australia, Deadline has confirmed he is in the movie.

They also note that Crowe could appear in a cameo role similar to the ones in Thor: Ragnarok, where big actors like Matt Damon and Sam Neill popped up as actors in an Asgardian play recreating the events of Thor: The Dark World. (Matt Damon has already been confirmed to reappear in Thor: Love and Thunder as well.)

Crowe joins a stacked cast for Love and Thunder, including Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Christian Bale as the Thor series’ latest villain, Gorr the God Butcher. Love and Thunder will be the second Thor in a row directed by Taika Waititi; this one will be the first in the post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will introduce a new, female Thor, played by Natalie Portman. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Gallery — The Latest Batch of Falcon and Winter Soldier Easter Eggs: