In seven movies the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film franchises have had countless characters, including a bunch that are among the most famous of the 1990s and the 2010s. (Thank you for your service, Dr. Ian Malcolm.) But in all those movies and characters, one is the most important and the most interesting: John Hammond, the creator of the original Jurassic Park, the guy who used mosquitos and amber to bring dinosaurs (or his weird dinosaur hybrids) back from extinction.

In our latest Jurassic World video, we look back at the history of the franchise and the actions and motivations of John Hammond. And we also ask a big question: Despite, y’know, the dinosaurs and death and general chaos he caused, was John Hammond ... right all along? Watch our video below and see what you think:

READ MORE: The 10 Best Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years

If you liked that on why John Hammond is the most interesting character in the Jurassic Park franchise, check out more of our videos below, including a full recap of the entire Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise, a theory that all of Jurassic Park took place in Alan Grant’s head, and a video full of trivia you might not know about Jurassic Park. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Get our free mobile app