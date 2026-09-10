Sandra Bullock is not only one of her generation’s most dependable movie stars, she is an internet trailblazer.

For the proof, check out the video below, which was originally shot way back in 1995, and then reshared online six years ago (and then again on Instagram last night) by Entertainment Tonight. In it, Bullock becomes the very first person in the history of the known universe to buy a movie ticket on the internet.

That might not seem like a big deal to you. But in 1995, buying movie tickets in advance in any context was basically unheard of. You showed up to the theater and waited in line. If your movie sold out by the time you got to the front of the line, you either waited for the next screening, picked a different movie, or were totally out of luck.

Bullock was promoting her internet thriller The Net at the time, which explains the reason for the video. In the film, Bullock plays a computer expert who finds herself swept up in a conspiracy. As a result her — gasp! — her identity is stolen by hackers.

In the ET clip, she tries to buy tickets to her own movie but struggles with the process. The computer freezes, then she has trouble finding the delete key on the keyboard. She also is concerned that the ticketing website does not have double verification. Do you see what I mean about this woman being a trailblazer? Who ever even heard of double verification in 1995?

Watch the whole clip below. (Also just so we’re clear: That big box thing she’s looking at with the little clicky device attached to it by a wire is what used to be known as a computer.)

READ MORE: Our Full Review of Practical Magic 2 Is Here

If this clip isn’t surreal enough for you, make sure you watch the scene from The Net of Bullock’s character ordering a pizza from, ahem Pizza.net.

Bullock’s new film, Practical Magic 2, in theaters this weekend. But I think it’s now time for The Net 2. We need Sandra Bullock to protect us from the dangers of social media. She’s the only one who can save us now.

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