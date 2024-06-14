Nicole Kidman has confirmed that she and Sandra Bullock are returning for the Practical Magic sequel.

Warner Bros. announced a follow-up to the 1998 comedy film earlier this week and the Eyes Wide Shut star has revealed that she and Bullock will be reprising their roles as witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens respectively.

Nicole told People: “Yes I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that.”

“There's a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this. [We] found a way in.”

Warner Bros. posted on social media about the sequel after rumors surged when the film became available to stream on Max in a nod to the flick’s ”midnight margaritas” scene.

Practical Magic Warner Bros. loading...

A post on the Warner Bros. X account read: “It’s official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon. #PracticalMagic2 #ComingSoon.”

Based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name, the original movie saw the Owens sisters, who are raised by their eccentric aunts, try to break a curse in which any man who loved a woman from their family ended up dead.

Kidman and Bullock are both set to produce the sequel with Akiva Goldsman penning the script.

Stockard Channing, Evan Rachel Wood, and Dianne Wiest also appeared in the original motion picture.

Practical Magic only earned mixed reviews from critics and disappointed at the box office but has since gone on to earn a cult following.

In 2019, there was talk of a prequel Practical Magic TV series, based on Hoffman's book Rules of Magic, but it didn't ever materialize.