‘The Batman Part II’ Will Start Filming Next Spring, Warner Bros. Reveals Release Date

The Batman Part II will officially start filming next year, with a release date finally set for late 2027.

A letter sent to Warner Bros. Discovery’s shareholders on Thursday (August 7) revealed The Batman Part II will begin shooting in the spring of 2026.

The long-anticipated sequel to Matt Reeves’ 2022 superhero film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. The first first grossed more than $772 million worldwide.

The Batman star Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Colin Farrell set to return as Oswald “Oz” Cobb/the Penguin, providing cinematic continuity to HBO’s critically acclaimed 2024 series The Penguin.

According to reports per Deadline, the film has now entered the pre-production stage.

The Batman Part II, which was announced back in 2022, was originally scheduled for release in 2025. However, the film suffered a number of delays along the way including the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes and script-related issues.

Reeves was still working on the film’s script earlier this year. The director finalized the script in June.

While attending the premiere of Superman in July, DC Studios CEO James Gunn confirmed he had read the finished script and declared, “It’s great!”

James Gunn Is Writing the Next Super Movie

In addition to announcing the release date and production details for The Batman Part II, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s note to shareholders also revealed James Gunn is “already preparing to write the next installment in the Super family” following the director’s highly successful 2025 Superman film.

“Superman marked the beginning of a new era for DC Studios, extending our strong creative momentum into the third quarter. Superman generated $220 million globally in its opening weekend, the strongest ever debut for a solo Superman film, and strongest DC Studios global opening since 2022,” Zaslav shared.

Below, read Warner Bros. Discovery’s full note regarding DC Studios’ upcoming projects via their letter to shareholders below:

DC Studio’s universe of characters represents not only one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most valuable pieces of intellectual property, but one of the most valuable assets in entertainment. In its long history, the DC universe has never been managed in a more cohesive, collaborative, and strategic way. James Gunn and Peter Safran bring a unified creative vision to this beloved collection of storylines, and initial progress has heightened our long-term optimism. In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026), and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development. The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including The Penguin, which recently garnered 24 Emmy nominations and was watched by nearly 20 million HBO Max subscribers, the upcoming new season of Peacemaker, and the debut of Lanterns in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social.

