‘Scream 5’ Has Multiple Scripts And Cuts To Prevent Spoiler Leaks

Scream 5 will have multiple scripts and alternate cuts to prevent spoilers from leaking to the public. According to Bloody Disgusting, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are taking extra precautions to ensure that the latest Scream movie’s plot remains a secret until its release.

This is the first Scream installment produced without Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The stakes are high for Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, and it sounds like they're doing everything in their power to ensure a spoiler-free release. There are allegedly several versions of the Scream 5 screenplay, as well as different edits of the picture, which is now in post-production.

Spoiler leaks have become a concern for the studios and directors behind today's major movie franchises. Thanks to the internet, information can spread like wildfire. If a plot detail , gets out, it's hard to recover. This was the case with Scream 2 in 1997. A draft of Kevin Williamson’s script was leaked online, revealing the identity of the killers. This forced Williamson to complete last-minute rewrites of the movie’s ending.

We won’t have to worry about any spoilers getting out for Scream 5, thanks to the creative team's clever trick. While it certainly creates more work for the writers and the editors to create “dummy” endings, such a strategy provides insurance that Scream 5’s plot will remain confidential until its release.

Scream 5 will see franchise stars David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, Roger L. Jackson and Marley Shelton reprising their original roles. The movie is currently set to be released by Paramount Pictures on January 14, 2022.

