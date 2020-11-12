The Original ‘Scream’ Cast Is Having a Virtual Reunion

The cast and original screenwriter of the iconic 1996 horror flick Scream are reuniting this week for a virtual reunion. Similar to the bevy of digital reunions that have taken place since the pandemic started, the Scream reunion will happen on a video chat platform like Zoom.

According to Variety, the charity-benefitting event will feature appearances from Skeet Ulrich, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, and writer Kevin Williamson. Jenelle Riley of Variety will moderate the event, but viewers are encouraged to submit their own questions live.

The event will benefit three different charities: National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC), I Have A Dream Foundation Los Aneles, and the East Los Angeles Women's Center. Not only will the reunion increase awareness for these organizations, but fans will have the opportunity to donate money as well.

Directed by Wes Craven, Scream was a critical and box office success upon its release. The film is credited with revitalizing the slasher genre in the 1990s, and has been praised for its subversion of horror film clichés. Many members of Scream’s cast have gone on to have successful acting careers, contributing to the film’s legacy.

Craven followed up his first success with Scream 2, which was equally embraced by critics and audience members alike. The rest of the Scream sequels? Not so much. Scream 5 is currently in development, with Campbell set to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott.

The Scream virtual reunion will take place Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6PM ET / 3PM PT via Looped Live.