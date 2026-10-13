Legally Blonde and Hellboy star Selma Blair has been charged with assault following an incident earlier this week on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York.

According to TMZ, Blair was arrested and charged after allegedly “punching one flight attendant and biting another in the middle of the flight” headed to John F. Kennedy Airport.

They claim that following the flight’s arrival in New York, “2 flight attendants reported injuries and one was taken to the hospital.” Blair herself was taken to the hospital, and then subsequently arrested. Per TMZ again, “when Blair was in the ambulance en route to the hospital, she repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head.”

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Blair’s biggest roles include performances in the films Cruel Intentions, The Sweetest Thing, A Dirty Shame, and Storytelling, and she’s appeared in TV series like Anger Management, Kath & Kim, Lost in Space, Heathers, and The People vs. O.J. Simpson. She had a prior incident on a plane in 2016, an outburst which she later attributed to a “total psychotic blackout.”

“It was horrible and frightening and I had empathy for myself actually afterwards because it was actually so out of character for me, especially because I’m a mother,” Blair said in an interview in 2016, several months after the incident.

Blair’s representative told TMZ “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.” According to Variety, Blair has already been released on $20,000 bail.

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