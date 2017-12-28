Nicolas Cage Wants to Kill His Kids in the ‘Mom and Dad’ Trailer

It’s been way too long since we last saw Nicolas Cage go full Cage, and it looks like the wait is finally over. Mom and Dad, the newest film from one of our weirdest, greatest stars is a house-bound thriller involving a contagion that makes parents want to murder their children. Hijinks ensue.

The trailer for the movie, which premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, features Cage and Selma Blair as parents who spend their days going to work, cleaning up around the house, and occasionally bickering with their young kids. One day, when the kids are at school, the kids see a classmate’s mother yanked off campus, clearly consumed by a murderous rage. When they return home that afternoon, they find themselves stuck in a house with a pair of homicidal maniacs who just happen to be their parents. Also, it’s directed by half of the duo behind the Crank movies, Brian Taylor. Also, Cage wails on something with a hammer while singing the Hokey Pokey. That’s what it’s all about.

Here’s a short synopsis for what will undoubtedly be a can’t-miss for Cage fans.

A teenage girl and her little brother must survive a wild 24 hours during which a mass hysteria of unknown origins causes parents to turn violently on their own kids.

Own Matt Singer saw Mom and Dad at TIFF, and you'll spot his quote in the trailer, describing it as "a twisted remake of Home Alone on bath salts." His review also called it called it “the first truly clever riff on the zombie genre in a long time.” Better keep an eye out for this one when it hits theaters January 19, 2018.