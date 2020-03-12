Thursday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers featured a very unusual version of its regular segment “A Closer Look,” where host Seth Meyers skewers current events in the news. Before launching into today’s edition of “A Closer Look,” Meyers announced his show was canceled for tonight. And he didn’t know when they were coming back to work.

“We were planning on doing our show tonight and on Monday we were going to start doing shows without an audience,” Meyers said “but basically things are moving very fast ... and our guests, with great reason, decided that they didn’t feel right coming in and doing the show tonight so we decided to cancel it and we don’t know when we are going to start doing shows again.”

You can watch this “Closer Look” here:

Meyers and colleague Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show had previously announced he would be doing shows without an audience. Instead, as concerns of the coronavirus mounted, NBC decided to put both shows on hiatus. According to Yahoo!, NBC “will halt production for two weeks, through a previously planned hiatus the week of March 13.” In a statement, NBC added “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production.” At least this “A Closer Look” was a good one.