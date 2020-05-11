Shanghai Disneyland Reopens With Social Distancing Restrictions

Shanghai Disneyland has reopened its doors after being closed for three and a half months following China’s initial coronavirus outbreak. Typically, Shanghai Disneyland can accommodate 80,000 guests and 12,000 cast members. However, upon its reopening, the amusement park was only filled to 30 percent of its total capacity to minimize the risk of germ-spreading. But that’s not all that’s changed. Disneyland is no longer just “the happiest place on Earth,” it’s now trying to becoming the healthiest.

Currently, park goers must reserve a timed entry slot to enter Shanghai Disneyland. Upon entering, everyone must show a green QR Shanghai health code, which allows the government to track potential virus exposures. Face masks are required for all attendees and cast members, and bright yellow tape marks the six feet of distance families must observe while waiting in line for attractions. Characters have returned to the park, but don’t think you’ll be getting to hi-five Goofy or hug Snow White anytime soon — social distancing guidelines apply to character interactions as well.

Overall, general sanitation of rides, restaurants, and waiting queues has increased exponentially. "We have a very dedicated team of custodial cleaners that we’ve increased the number of those throughout the park that are constantly wiping down all the surfaces," said Andrew Bolstein , SVP of Operations for Shanghai Disney Resort. Although regulations will adjust phase by phase, Bolstein feels what Shanghai Disney has currently accomplished could be a potential “model” for the other parks’ reopening. “We’ll be able to strike that right balance between the safety and health and confident side, and then the magic that we’re able to deliver every day,” assured Bolstein.