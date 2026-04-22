Netflix can’t stop, won’t stop pumping out new movies and shows almost every single day of the calendar year. In May, they’ve got a couple dozen titles to choose from.

That includes the returns of shows like The Four Seasons and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. There are new movies like Swapped, an animated feature about bodyswapping animals with the voices of Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple, and Remarkably Bright Creatures with Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, and an octopus. Plus, Netflix‘s adaptation of Lord of the Flies, more Devil May Cry, and an MMA dream fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

Here’s the full list of new titles on Netflix in May 2026.

Avail. 5/1/26

Glory -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a small-town boxing hub, two brothers investigate a shocking murder while navigating a troubled reunion with their father, a renowned coach.

My Dearest Señorita -- NETFLIX FILM

A young woman from a traditional family learns she's intersex, sparking a journey of self-discovery, gender identity and love found in unexpected places.

Son-In-Law -- NETFLIX FILM

José Sánchez becomes a feared political operator after a rough patch, but this time neither his memorable mustache nor his sharp tongue will be enough.

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Swapped -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A tiny woodland creature and a majestic bird suddenly swap bodies, forcing them to team up to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

13 Going on 30

48 Hrs.

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

Bad News Bears

The Boss

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

Den of Thieves

Domestic Disturbance

Eat Pray Love

Fried Green Tomatoes

Green Book

Hitch

Home

Jennifer's Body

Jumanji

Jumping the Broom

La Brea: Seasons 1-3

The Land Before Time

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

Little Fockers

National Lampoon's Animal House

Ouija

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Schindler's List

Starship Troopers

Trainwreck

Under the Skin

Veronica Mars

Waterworld

Avail. 5/4/26

Dr. Seuss’s Horton!: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

No need to worry, they'll help in a hurry! Whether hunting for treasure or crossing a mud pit, Horton and Samson will solve any problem — and never quit.

Funny AF with Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (semi-final)

Kevin Hart travels the country with the help of comedy legends to find the next stand-up superstar—with the winner crowned live by your real-time vote. Tune in to the LIVE semi-final on Netflix at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on May 4th.

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Lord of the Flies -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a group of schoolboys crash-lands on a tropical island, their attempts to survive are threatened by the lure of their darkest instincts.

Avail. 5/5/26

Funny AF with Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (finale)

Kevin Hart travels the country with the help of comedy legends to find the next stand-up superstar—with the winner crowned live by your real-time vote. Tune in to the LIVE finale on Netflix at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on May 5th.

Avail. 5/6/26

Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Logline: Hit training camp with MMA legends Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano before they return to the cage on May 16 for their must-see fight that’s been years in the making. Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano is narrated by Uma Thurman and directed by Tim Mullen & Jackie Decker.

Love is Blind Poland -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this unique dating experiment, Polish singles date, fall in love and get engaged before ever meeting in person. Will their spark survive the reveal?

Worst Ex Ever: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

From murderous vendettas to violent kidnappings, these real-life accounts of abuse and survival capture what happens when love takes a nightmarish turn.

Avail. 5/7/26

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a woman goes missing, the Copenhagen police hunt a stalker who taunts victims with a chilling children's rhyme. Based on the novel "Hide and Seek."

Legends -- NETFLIX SERIES

As drugs flood the streets of '90s Britain, a team of civil servants is thrust undercover to topple the gangs behind it. Inspired by an untold true story.

My Dearest Assassin -- NETFLIX FILM

A woman whose rare blood type puts a target on her back finds protection in the arms of the deadly assassin she loves — together, they fight to survive.

USA 94: Brazil's Return to Glory -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary revisits Brazil's journey to the 1994 World Cup, featuring interviews and never-before-seen footage shot by the players themselves.

Avail. 5/8/26

My Royal Nemesis -- NETFLIX SERIES

A Joseon-era villain doomed to die opens her eyes in modern-day Seoul — where a ruthless chaebol heir may be her last chance to rewrite her fate.

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READ MORE: 10 Actors Who Owe Their Careers to Netflix Hits

Remarkably Bright Creatures -- NETFLIX FILM

While working nights at a small-town aquarium, a widow bonds with a clever octopus and an adrift young man in this moving drama based on the bestseller.

Thank You, Next: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Pulling herself out of a harsh heartbreak, Leyla must find the courage to untangle her emotions and decide who she truly wants to be in love and in life.

Avail. 5/10/26

The Roast of Kevin Hart -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Comedic rockstar and roast master himself, Kevin Hart, is confirmed to be roasted LIVE from The Kia Forum at Netflix Is A Joke Fest in Los Angeles on May 11. Superstar comedian Shane Gillis is confirmed to host the evening.

Avail. 5/11/26

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Pop Culture Jeopardy! -- NETFLIX SERIES

From alternative rock and “Avengers” to Zendaya and Gen Z slang, players flex their pop culture prowess in this fresh take on the beloved trivia show.

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Avail. 5/12/26

Devil May Cry: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A war between worlds ignites as Dante confronts his own devils and must battle the only force that mirrors his own: his estranged twin brother, Vergil.

Marty, Life Is Short -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Martin Short looks back on a life fueled by joy in this documentary with classic clips, fresh interviews and star-studded, never-before-seen home movies.

Untold UK: Jamie Vardy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From part-time footballer to Premier League legend, this is the story of Jamie Vardy’s unprecedented path and his rise to the top against all odds.

Avail. 5/13/26

Between Father and Son -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a successful lawyer visits her fiancé's family home, she grows dangerously close to his troubled son amid buried tensions and ominous secrets.

The Bus: A French Football Mutiny -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary revisits the French football team's controversial 2010 World Cup and the bus strike that sparked global headlines and national outrage.

Perfect Match: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

More swaps. More sparks. More drama. Reality stars from "Love Is Blind," "Love Island" and more shake up the game, but who'll find their perfect match?

Roosters: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The four pals are back as new men, determined to be better than ever — but as life gets messy, they start to wonder if the world is ready for them.

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Avail. 5/14/26

Nemesis -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nemesis is the story of two men on either side of the law, the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force (an expert criminal) meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective). What starts as a crime series amped with thrilling life-or-death stakes and explosive action drives deeper to explore family, marriage, and personal identity— that which drives us, sustains us, and ultimately destroys us.

Soul Mate -- NETFLIX SERIES

Haunted by guilt and doubt, Ryu flees Japan for Berlin and is saved by Korean boxer Johan. Their chance encounter binds their destiny for years to come.

Avail. 5/15/26

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hungry for a new heist, Berlin summons the gang to Seville and turns an ambitious duke into the victim of his own plan: to steal a Da Vinci masterpiece.

The Crash -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A teen slams her car into a building, killing her boyfriend and his friend. What seems like a tragic accident becomes a murder case in this documentary.

The WONDERfools -- NETFLIX SERIES

A goofy group of townies stumbles into superpowers and fights rising evil as doomsday panic grows in this wild, turn-of-the-century action comedy.

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Avail. 5/16/26

Black Phone 2

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Ronda Rousey (12-2, 9 submissions, 3 KOs) is back to shake up the world of combat sports with her first fight in nearly a decade against fellow women’s MMA pioneer Gina Carano (7-1, 1 submission, 3 KOs). Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix have also added a new clash of fan-favorite fighters to the blockbuster MMA card: Nate Diaz (22-13, 14 submissions, 4 KOs) will face Mike “Platinum” Perry (14-8, 11 KOs) in a five-round welterweight bout and heavyweight superstar Francis Ngannou (18–3, 4 submissions, 13 KOs) will face Brazil’s Philipe Lins (18–5, 4 submissions, 9 KOs). The historic fight night will take place on May 16 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA, marking Netflix’s first-ever live MMA broadcast and MVP’s inaugural MMA event. The bout will be contested inside a hexagon cage and will stream live globally on Netflix at no additional cost to subscribers.

Avail. 5/18/26

Abraham Lincoln: Season 1

FDR: Season 1

Grant: Season 1

The Great War

Law and Order: Season 23-24

Navy SEALs: America's Secret Warriors : Seasons 1-2

Nope

Theodore Roosevelt: Season 1

Thomas Jefferson: Season 1

Washington: Season 1

Avail. 5/19/26

Untold UK: Liverpool's Miracle of Istanbul -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

At half-time in the 2005 Champions League final, Liverpool were 3-0 down. What happened next made football history — as players recall in this documentary.

Wanda Sykes: Legacy -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Wanda Sykes returns to her alma mater with a fearlessly funny takedown of everything from the state of the world to the cultural clash over washcloths.

Avail. 5/20/26

Carizzma -- NETFLIX SERIES

Caro Pardíaco, bubbly influencer and full-time diva, has it all — until her 30th birthday looms and a creepy stalker threatens to kill… the vibe.

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Avail. 5/21/26

The Boroughs -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a crew of unlikely heroes must stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have: time.

James. -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

James Rodríguez, Colombia's iconic No.10, shares exclusive insights on his rise to fame, scandals and hopes for his team in this documentary series.

Avail. 5/22/26

Canada: Sprint Qualifying -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Practice 1 -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie

Ladies First -- NETFLIX FILM

A ladies' man finds his life upended when he wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women. With the rules of engagement changed, he goes head-to-head with a fiery female colleague in a playful satire about what happens when the script is flipped.

Mating Season -- NETFLIX SERIES

From the creators of "Big Mouth" comes this wildly raunchy adult animated comedy about love, sex and relationships set in the animal world.

Avail. 5/23/26

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Avail. 5/24/26

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Race -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Avail. 5/26/26

Untold UK: Vinnie Jones -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This is the story of Vinnie Jones' rise, fall and comeback against odds — and red cards ��� from one of football's most notorious hard men to FA cup winner.

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Avail. 5/27/26

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Off the heels of cracking a cold case, Pip now awaits the trial. But a missing friend compels the good-girl-turned-detective to solve another mystery.

My 2 Cents -- NETFLIX SERIES

Zero and Wild Boar run a small bar, but financial troubles and misunderstandings put them both under pressure — just as a figure from the past returns.

Room to Move

Avail. 5/28/26

Dead Man's Wire

The Four Seasons: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The friends reunite for four new seasonal get-togethers, as they process a personal loss and embrace the regrets and reinventions of middle age.

Murder Mindfully: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Björn Diemel is back and more mindful than ever, but staying calm while running a mafia clan is tough. Time to explore the needs of his inner child.

Avail. 5/29/26

Brazil '70: The Third Star -- NETFLIX SERIES

In 1970, the Brazilian national team took the field with big dreams and an even bigger challenge: to become the first three-time World Cup champion.

Calabasas Confidential -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fresh out of college, a tight-knit group of friends, exes and rivals returns to hillside SoCal luxury and unfinished drama in this opulent reality series.

Rafa -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this documentary series, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Rafael Nadal, reflects on his career, legacy and final season on the court.

Avail. 5/30/26

K-Pops!

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Avail. 5/31/26

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy honors one of the most influential and beloved figures in film, celebrating a career that has redefined comedy and left a lasting impact on global audiences. AFI’s highest honor recognizes artists whose work has fundamentally advanced the art of film and stood the test of time - an accolade that reflects Murphy’s decades of cultural influence across iconic blockbuster roles and critically acclaimed performances. Featuring an all-star lineup of collaborators, friends and admirers, the ceremony captures the humor, heart and versatility that define Murphy’s legacy, offering an entertaining and intimate look at a true cinematic trailblazer.

The Theory of Everything

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