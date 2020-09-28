Chadwick Boseman Gave Back Some Of His ‘21 Bridges’ Salary to Fix Pay Disparity With Sienna Miller

Actress Sienna Miller, who starred alongside Chadwick Boseman in the 2019 thriller 21 Bridges, has shared a touching story about the generosity of her late co-star. In an interview with Empire, Miller revealed that Boseman had taken a cut on his salary for the film in order to pay her what she asked for. Boseman, who had a producer credit as well as a lead role, told Miller that she was going to get paid what she deserved. “I think it's a testament to who he was,” Miller said.

Miller went on to explain that she hesitated signing onto the project initially, but she really wanted to work with Boseman. “He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold,” she stated. But due to Miller’s daughter starting school, she would only work at such an inconvenient time if she was “compensated in the right way.” Miller continued, “I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to.”

This was when Boseman stepped in, offering to lower his pay so Miller could receive her desired salary. Miller described his action as “the most astounding thing” she had ever experienced as an actress. “That kind of thing just doesn't happen," Miller explained. “He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.’ It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.”

Boseman passed away just one month ago, after a four year-long battle with colon cancer. Since then, we’ve seen an outpouring of stories from family, friends, and co-stars attesting to Boseman's dazzling spirit and unforgettable legacy.