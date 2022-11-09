‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Certified Fresh

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a whole lot riding on it, and according to critics, the filmmakers managed to pull it off. The film is sitting at a nice 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. As one of the last projects in the MCU's Phase 4, and a major sequel to a cultural landmark, expectations were high. While it's not quite as highly ranked as its predecessor, 86 percent is really nothing to sneeze at.

Critics have said that the film really manages to feel like a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, while also managing to forge its own identity. Another major contributor to the film's success was the appearance of Namor, who's apparently an excellently written villain. Tenoch Huerta has also been praised for doing one of Marvel's oldest characters justice in his first major appearance.

The movie is expected to make about $365 million dollars in its opening weekend, and that Rotten Tomatoes score will definitely do it some favors in that department. Luckily, despite a meandering Phase 4 that some detractors have criticized as lacking direction, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever seems to get things back on track. In fact, the Critical Consensus section on Rotten Tomatoes calls the film: “A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.”

Despite the fact that it's one of the best-ranked Phase 4 films so far, it's still trailing behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In fact, it's technically only tied for number 15 overall out of all of Marvel's feature films currently listed on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, there's still time for more reviews to come in, and the number is subject to change.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to debut in US theaters on November 11, 2022.

