Letitia Wright Says ‘Black Panther 3’ Is Already in the Works

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was an enormous gamble. Following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the Black Panther team had some serious work cut out for them. They had to scramble to rewrite a plot that was intended for Boseman, and to come up with something that was both respectful to Boseman's legacy, and kept the action in Wakanda moving forward.

They did that by having Letitia Wright's character, Shuri, take up T'Challa’s mantle as the new Black Panther. Additionally, M’Baku took the throne as the new king of Wakanda. The Wakandans came together with Shuri's help to defeat Namor and the armies of Talokan, and peace returns to Wakanda. While the movie wrapped up a lot of the loose ends it created, there are still a few lingering questions. Fans, naturally, are wondering about the next sequel.

Wright spoke with Variety on the red carpet before the Golden Globes, which was covered here by Variety.

While of course, you shouldn't be expecting a Black Panther 3 to hit theaters any time in the next few years, it's definitely in the pipeline. During her interview, Wright said the following:

I think it’s already in the works. You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and [director] Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts on Disney+ on February 1.

