The ‘Sing Street’ Musical Is Headed to Broadway

A Sing Street musical just sounded like a good idea. The film seemed tailor-made for the stage, with its story about a kid who starts a rock band to impress a girl and its soundtrack of incredibly catchy original songs. The musical premiered Off-Broadway last fall at the New York Theatre Workshop and it’s proven successful enough that it’s now going to jump to the big time. Starting in late March, you’ll be able to bop along with Sing Street at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre.

Much of the original Off-Broadway cast will make the trip to Broadway, including Brenock O’Connor as Conor and Zara Devlin as Raphina. The show largely maintains the setting and story of the original film, and of course those awesome songs like “Up” and “Drive It Like You Stole It.” This will be the second time Sing Street director John Carney has seen one of his films brought to Broadway; his crowd-pleasing Oscar winner Once became a stage musical in 2012 and went on to win eight Tony Awards, including the Best Musical of the Year. The same Irish playwright — Enda Walsh — wrote the books for Once and Sing Street.

It sounds like another hit in the making. If it gets us to a world where “Drive It Like You Stole It” is available at karaoke bars around the world, I will be happy. Broadway previews for Sing Street begin on March 26.