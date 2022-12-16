Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Refused ‘Shazam 2’ Cameo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who’s recently taken on the role of DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam, reportedly turned down a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It seems like a strange choice, especially since most fans know of Black Adam through his connection to Shazam. Black Adam is frequently featured as one of Shazam’s biggest antagonists. Black Adam itself, released on October 21, 2022, introduced the character to the larger moviegoing world, as well as established the Justice Society Of America.

In the wake of all the turmoil going on at DC right now, after it was announced that James Gunn would take over as the new co-CEO of the studio, it would appear that a few growing pains are going to be unavoidable. First off, Henry Cavill was featured as Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, despite the fact that the new DC won't be using Cavill in the role. The second is that according to a tweet from a writer over at TheWrap, Dwayne Johnson was asked to cameo in Shazam 2, only to turn the opportunity down.

It's complicated to decipher what exactly happened here. There are rumors that Johnson disliked the first Shazam movie, and there’s also some talk about what the future looks like for Black Adam. In multiple social media posts and press releases, Johnson has really tried to hype the film up, calling it the next big thing for DC. Unfortunately, the movie really didn't do very well at all, with some even calling it a box office bomb.

As of now, the future is uncertain for Black Adam. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to open in theaters on March 17, 2023.