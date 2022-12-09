‘Black Adam’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date

The hierarchy of power in the streaming DC Universe is about to change: Black Adam is coming to HBO Max.

While the film is still playing in theaters in some locations, the latest DC movie is just days away from its streaming premiere. If you missed it at the multiplex, or you just want to watch that Henry Cavill cameo over and over and wonder what will be (or if it will be at all) you will be able to do so next week.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the DC Comics’ anti-hero, an ancient warrior who acquires the powers of the gods and awakens in the present day, where his brutal activities catch the eye of the Justice Society — including heroes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). They had to Black Adam’s home country of Kahndaq to demand Black Adam’s peaceful surrender. You don’t need to have seen the film to know how well that goes.

The film has been the subject of some online debate this week. First Variety published a report claiming the movie’s low box office total meant it could wind up losing anywhere from $50 to $100 million for Warner Bros. Shortly after that, Johnson himself tweeted that after consulting with the “financiers” of the film, Black Adam “will PROFIT between $52M-$72M.” So it’s either going to lose $100 million or make $100 million, one or the other.

According to Box Office Mojo, Black Adam has grossed $384.9 million worldwide to date. (For sake of comparison, the first Shazam! earned $366 million worldwide.)

Whatever Black Adam actually earned in theaters profit-wise, it is definitely coming to streaming soon. You’ll be able to watch Black Adam on HBO Max starting on December 16.