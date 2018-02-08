Harrison Ford Was a Consultant for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’
How does one Han Solo take over from another? Harrison Ford’s tenure as the character may be up, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have some valuable advice for the guy who’s picking up the torch. A year ago, Ford and Alden Ehrenreich, who's playing the character’s younger self in Solo: A Star Wars Story, were photographed having lunch together, but apparently Ford’s role wasn’t just limited to treating the younger star to a nice meal.
Twitter user Nico Sotomayor snapped a photo of the two Solos grabbing a bite, probably discussing what exactly a parsec is over cups of coffee.
At first, it looks like the two just wanted to meet and catch up, one Solo to another, but apparently Ford actually had a role on set as something of a character consultant, according to Kathleen Kennedy, who spoke to Entertainment Weekly:
What [Ford] did so beautifully for Alden was he talked a lot about what he remembered when he first read Star Wars, and what George had done with Han. Who the character was and the conversations he had for so many years with George about how that character developed… He gave Alden that kind of insight which was invaluable. There were several times in the course of making the movie where Alden would actually recount some of the things that Harrison had pointed out. I think that was really, really helpful to him.
But what did he tell Ehrenreich during that one-on-one lunch? “Tell them I told you everything you needed to know, and that you can’t tell anyone,” Ehrenreich relayed to EW, which sounds exactly like something Harrison Ford would say.
Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.
Gallery – A Visual History of Star Wars Posters: