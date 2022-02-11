Sonic and Knuckles Square Off in the ’Sonic 2’ Big Game Spot

Now that Paramount figured out how to make Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) not look like a ghoul from a nightmare realm where all of mankind’s darkest thoughts dwell, they’ve gotten cocky with Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In addition to Sonic, the sequel also features his buddy Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba, of all people), along with Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik and a ton of other special effects.

In the film Robotnik returns to torture Sonic again, this time with help from Knuckles the Echidna. Sonic continues to receive help from his human buddies Tom and Maddie, played by James Marsden and Tika Sumpter. A new teaser for the film premieres this Super Bowl Sunday, but here’s an early preview — featuring Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Robotnik, and even Tails’ biplane from the old games:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on April 8.