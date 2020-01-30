Sonic The Hedgehog Races Into New Super Bowl Trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog will be making an appearance during the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in a new TV spot released by Paramount Pictures. The clip features wide receiver Michael Thomas, running back Christian McCaffrey, Gold medalist sprinter Allyson Felix, and champion race car driver Kyle Busch. What do all these accomplished athletes have in common? They're all remarkably fast, just like Sonic, whose big screen debut comes this Valentine's Day in Sonic the Hedgehog. Watch the big game spot below:

The cheeky trailer opens with each star athlete talking about the unmatched speed and stamina of an unnamed racer. "When it comes to speed, there's only one name," Thomas begins. Halfway through the spot, they begin to question who the ad is for. Cut to Sonic the Hedgehog perched in a director's chair sitting opposite McCaffrey. "Great question. I have no idea," Sonic replies. "But please McCaffrey, go on about how amazing I am!"

Based on the Sega video game, the family-friendly Sonic movie features a live-action cast and a CGI hedgehog. While the first attempt at bringing the speedy blue critter to life was pretty iffy, the new-and-improved character design is sitting much better with fans. At the very least, it won't cause children any nightmares. Sonic the Hedgehog will star James Marsden as Sonic (Ben Schwartz)'s new human companion, and together they will defend the planet from the villainous Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

Catch Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters on February 14.