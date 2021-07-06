Sophia Di Martino Didn’t Know She Was Auditioning For ‘Loki’

Sophia Di Martino has quickly risen the ranks of the MCU, winning hoards of fans over as Loki variant Sylvie Laufeydottir in Disney+’s newest series Loki. But when the English actress auditioned for the role, she knew “absolutely nothing” about the project. And that wasn't due to lack of preparation — Marvel purposely kept all details of the show top-secret until Di Martino won the part.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Di Martino recalled her unconventional audition experience. “I knew absolutely nothing. I didn’t know what the show was. I didn’t know about the role. I didn’t ... I didn’t know anything,” explained Di Martino. “There was a very short scene between two people, Bob and Sarah, I think it was, on a train and we ended up being the train scene between Loki and Sylvie. But I had no idea what I was auditioning for...”

After Di Martino nailed her reading of the scene — which would go on to be one of the most quietly affecting moments in Loki so far — director Kate Herron revealed all. “And then you know, when they offered me the job, Kate just told me the whole story and about the character and just gave me the whole pitch,” she said. “So it wasn’t until I’d been offered the job that I knew what it was.”

Since securing the role of Sylvie, Di Martino has found plenty of ways to make the role her own. While she has mentioned in the past that part of her performance is “mirroring” Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, Sylvie is indeed her own independent character with her own wants and desires. With only two installments of the Disney+ series left, we’ll finally find out what her true motivations are, once and for all.

New episodes of Loki arrive on Disney+ every Wednesday.

Sign up for Disney+ here.