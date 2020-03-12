‘Soul’ Trailer: Pixar New Film Is a Matter of Life and Death

With their latest movie, Onward, still in theaters, Pixar is already prepping their next film. Soul is the latest effort from Pete Docter, who previously directed Pixar’s Monsters Inc. and Inside Out. It’s got a great cast — including Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey — and it follows a man’s soul as it tries to return to its body after a terrible accident. Also it appears it also includes souls pooping pizza. A+.

Here’s the latest trailer:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.

This looks incredible. I really hope we get to see it. Soul is scheduled to open in theaters on June 15.