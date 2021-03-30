Space Jam: A New Legacy features a new basketball star — LeBron James, replacing Michael Jordan — but most of the same cast of Looney Tunes animated characters. Even with a few alterations — Pepe Le Pew got cut out of consideration that the character could cause controversy — you should recognize most of the characters below if you grew up with Space Jam or watching Looney Tunes on television.

With theaters slowly reopening around the country and the world, and Warner Bros. putting their 2021 movies on HBO Max no matter what happens with the coronavirus pandemic, we’re now getting very close to the release of A New Legacy after years and years of development. You can tell because suddenly there are eight new posters for the film — one featuring LeBron and Bugs Bunny, and the rest spotlighting a member of the Looney Tunes Tune Squad team. There’s Bugs, Road Runner, Daffy, Tweety, Lola, Speedy Gonzalez, and the Tasmanian Devil.

Here they are:

We recently learned the plot of Space Jam 2, and man oh man does it sound wild:

Playing a heightened version of himself, [LeBron] James struggles to relate to [Cedric] Joe’s Dom [LeBron’s son], who's much more interested in creating games than playing them. When Dom’s tech skills draw the attention of a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), the father-son duo get sucked into the Warner 3000 entertainment ‘Server-verse,’ with the A.I. kidnapping Dom in the hopes of stealing some of the King's followers (IRL he has about 80 million on Instagram). Cheadle doesn’t consider Al G a bad guy (what bad guy does?), but rather ‘an A.I. with a chip on his shoulder.’

Space Jam: A New Legacy opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on July 16. That’s all folks.

