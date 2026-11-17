Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose. And yeah, everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe help to make the season bright. But you know what makes it really bright? Presents. Lots and lots of presents.

Just in case you’re a little worried whether or not Santa is on his way (with lots and toys and goodies on his sleigh) the entire assembled staff of ScreenCrush got together to offer some ideas for great gifts for the film and/or TV nerd in your life this year. They were even nice enough to include prices, links, and even a few items available in ScreenCrush’s merch store, where there’s plenty more stuff you can check out if you need to do a little extra shopping this year.

And so I'm offering this simple phrase, to kids from one to ninety-two. Although it's been said many times, many ways please enjoy this ad-supported free content.

LEGO Ideas Godzilla

LEGO LEGO

If you know someone who won’t shut up about Godzilla Minus Zero, they will let out a primal radioactive lizard scream over this LEGO set, which contains over over 5,000 pieces and stands 27 inches tall. (It even has a fire breath accessory.) The appropriately enormous brick-laden behemoth can be posed after it’s built, thanks to its adjustable tail, head, arms, wrists and fingers. (King Ghidorah not included.) ($449.99)

The Cosmic Kiss Caper and Other Stories By Various Artists

Marvel/DC Marvel/DC

For decades, Marvel and DC have kept to their own turf. Finally, in just the last few years, they started publishing new crossovers where their respective characters can meet, team up, and inevitably fight. This recently released hardcover collects several recent crossovers including Grant Morrison and Dan Mora’s Batman/Deadpool and Mark Waid and Jorge Jiminez’s Superman/Spider-Man, plus a slew of short stories containing other quirky DC/Marvel pairings. (Power Girl and Punisher?!?) If your shopping list includes someone who loves Marvel or DC movies or TV shows but hasn’t really gotten into reading the actual comics yet, the gorgeous artwork and off-the-wall character combos in this book might just get them hooked. ($36.99)

Rated R shirt

ScreenCrush ScreenCrush

For those whose lives contain adult content and themes, vulgar or harsher profanity, violence with injury details more evident or distinct, and possibly some very frequent depictions of smoking there is this shirt, which pretty much lays it all out there for the world in a single letter. ($34.98)

Stranded on Earth by Max Evry

1984 Publishing 1984 Publishing

Max Evry, author of the exhaustive A Masterpiece in Disarray: David Lynch’s Dune oral history, is back with another deep dive into ’80s science fiction, this one all about the early stages of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and its origins in a very different and much darker concept called Night Skies. The book features new interviews with Spielberg collaborators and insiders, and contains plenty of juicy tidbits you can use to impress your friends (or just drive them crazy) the next time they ask what you thought of Disclosure Day. ($28.95)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America 4K

Vinegar Syndrome Vinegar Syndrome

The folks at Vinegar Syndrome are doing a heroic job of restoring and releasing genre films that rarely earn any attention from other boutique home-video labels. It’s a Criterion Collection for weirdos like me, basically, and one of their latest releases is a doozy: Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, newly restored in 4K, with a huge batch of extras. The set includes multiple commentary tracks, new and archival featurettes, and a booklet containing writing on the film by BenDavid Grabinski, Christina Newland, Roger Ebert, and yours truly. This is technically a pre-order but according to the VS website it will ship before the holidays. (Heh. Heh heh. I said ‘but.’) ($69.98)

Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection

MGM MGM

With I Play Rocky racing through theaters, and with more and more people cutting the cord so they can’t watch any more basic cable Rocky marathons, it’s an ideal time to get a big 4K box set of the entire franchise. This version includes all six Rocky movies, plus the director’s cuts of Rocky IV and Rocky Balboa, and more extras. Admittedly, there will likely be an Even-More-Ultimate Knockout Collection in a year or two with I Play Rocky in it, but for a purist who only wants the main films, this will do the trick. ($132.96)

Pac-Man Arcade in a Tin

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods

Retro gamers who already have their own arcade cabinets (or can’t afford one) can instead go for a much cheaper (and much smaller) route with this officially licensed Pac-Man game housed inside a six inch by six inch by one inch tin. Take Pac-Man with you wherever you go, so the next time you feel like doom scrolling you can instead scroll through an endless maze chomping dots and power pellets. ($30.00)

We Pitch You a Movie Christmas

Cinephile Cinephile

From the makers of the Cinephile card game comes this new holiday variation that seems cunningly calculated for maximum movie lover stocking stuffer potential. Players take turns pitching holiday films based on different genres, actors, and clichés packed onto the 150 cards included with the set. Winner gets to pick the movie everyone watches after opening presents. ($24.98)

Echo Base Hat

Heroes & Villains Heroes & Villains

There’s no shortage of Star Wars merchandise out there, and between the release of Star Wars: Starfighter and the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars in 2027, we’re about to get a whole lot more. But I do like this line of Heroes & Villains corduroy hats that look like souvenirs from exotic tourist destinations. They’ve got one for Echo Base, another for Endor or, if you’re a different flavor of dork, they’ve also got hats inspired by Spider-Man and Magic: The Gathering. ($30)

The Complete Kubrick

Criterion Criterion

The Criterion Collection’s big box set this holiday season is a doozy: Every movie ever made by director Stanley Kubrick from 1955’s Killer’s Kiss to 1999’s Eyes Wide Shot in one massive, gorgeously-designed package. Extras include new audio commentaries on The Shining and 2001: A Space Odyssey, new interviews, and a metric ton of archival material. If you can find this thing — it’s currently sold out on Criterion’s website — it’s gonna make a very merry Christmas for the cerebral, emotionally distant physical media lover in your life. ($299.98)

Making Disney Magic By Ron Clements

Disney Disney

Disney fans curious about the inner-workings of the company’s vaunted animation studio might want to check out the new book from animation titan Ron Clements, one of the men behind movies like Moana, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin. This coffee-table book features behind-the-scenes stories from Clements’ 45+ years at Disney, along with over 1,000 pieces of artwork. ($57.00)

Funny Business By Matt Singer

Putnam Putnam

Last but certainly not least, if you’ve ever wondered “What happened to movie comedies?” then you have asked the same question that inspired my new book. It chronicles the rise and fall of the last great era of Hollywood movie comedies, including titles like Zoolander, Anchorman, Wedding Crashers, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and many more. Not only is it objectively one of the greatest books ever written, guaranteed to satisfy anyone on your holiday shopping list, you can also feel good about supporting the guy who wrote this list and maintains this website and never asks you for a dime. You’re welcome! ($32)