Well here’s one piece of Star Wars casting news that just couldn’t wait until the end of the day (thankfully!): Keri Russell is reportedly the first official newcomer to sign on for Star Wars: Episode IX, which is heading into production at the end of this month with J.J. Abrams back at the helm. It’s also a fairly major reunion, as Russell previously starred in the long-running hit series Felicity (created by Abrams) and Mission: Impossible III (directed by Abrams).

Per Variety, Lucasfilm and Abrams spent the past couple of months meeting with numerous actresses for what is being described as an “action-heavy” role involving fight scenes. Russell definitely has the physical prowess for the part, having trained in stunt work extensively for her role in the FX series The Americans, which ended its run this year. The actress was reportedly chosen just before the Fourth of July holiday, but she won’t be the only new addition to the Star Wars ensemble.

Abrams will reportedly cast two more actors in Episode IX before it heads into production in a couple of weeks. Russell and the other, yet-to-be-determined newcomers will join returning cast members Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega and Adam Driver in the sequel, which concludes the current trilogy — and officially brings an end to the Skywalker saga.

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

